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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Granite Counters Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make this space a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past.
Kitchen and Breakfast Nook