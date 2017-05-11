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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/floors : slate

Kitchen Granite Counters Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
Eliminating the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room was a challenge, forcing Dupont Blouin to reconsider mechanical and electrical logistics.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with lots of storage space.
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.