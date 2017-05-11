All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/appliances : dishwasher

25 Kitchen Granite Counters Dishwasher Design Photos And Ideas

Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
In this guide, we break down the benefits and costs of laminate, wood, concrete, stainless steel, engineered quartz, granite, and marble.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
Clean, white, and warm interiors are punctuated by darker accents.
kitchen- green cube storage containing two refrigerators inside, a water bar, a coffee machine as well as dishes and food supply. The cube was then "wrapped around" by a glass vitrine divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles with two entries one on each side of the cube leading to a family-room.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
The kitchen is outfitted with a granite countertop and custom casework; the hardware is by Tom Kundig. Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot.
Kitchen and Breakfast Nook
Outdoor kitchen

