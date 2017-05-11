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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Granite Counters Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
Bespoke storage provides a convenient spot to house dishware and glasses.
The bespoke marble table extends from the island and is flanked by elegant Bodystuhl chairs from Gebrüder Thonet Vienna. Johnny B. Good pendant lights by Ingo Maurer hang from above.
The sleek marble island pops against the black cabinetry—all of which was custom designed for the space. The rear countertop is made from black Zimbabwe granite. The flooring is oak timber in a custom 320 mm width.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos