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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/counters : marble

Kitchen Granite Counters Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.