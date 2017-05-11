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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Granite Counters Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos