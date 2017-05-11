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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Granite Counters Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
The built-in kitchen features a black polished granite countertop that’s complemented by Ardosia stone floors.
The countertops are made of honed Zimbabwe black granite with no sealer to avoid finger smudges. The rug is an antique Tree of Life Oushak from 1st Dibs, and the pottery planter was found in San Miguel de Allende.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
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The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
A pantry and painting studio are tucked behind the kitchen, which is outfitted with black granite counters and oak cabinetry.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Beach, hills, and flatlands vibes all swirl together in architect Clive Wilkinson's Los Angeles home, where guests are greeted with a laser-cut metal stair railing. Situated on a steeply sloping site, the distinctive structure lends itself to a living attic, pool deck, and garden terrace, mixing elements like low-slung Italian furniture and oak flooring. Bright green makes a splash in the kitchen, which is tucked underneath Douglas fir rafters.
Tile from Bedrosians Tile and Stone makes up this backsplash, which plays against the dark, masculine countertops.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
In the newly remodeled kitchen, teal shelves add a playful touch of color, contrasting with the neutral palette of the lower wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
The Smeg range hood was sourced in a custom finish.
The floating, perforated staircase allows light from a skylight to filter down to the ground floor.
"Henrybuilt’s finishes don’t hide the quality of the wood underneath. It's a refined matte finish that is amazingly easy to live with," Janet says. "I describe it like an amazing piece of linen fabric,—it gets better the more I use it."
This built-in storage finds use for the otherwise "dead" spaces around the appliances. A Gaggenau Vario 200 Series Gas Cooktop and a Water Kettle by Sori Yanagi are nearby.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
The centrally located kitchen is the heart of the home and the prime gathering space. Glazed sliding doors open the space up to the BBQ patio and the beach-facing patio (not pictured here). Note the outdoor pizza oven that's enclosed in a salvaged and modified steel buoy—a nod to the multiple smokers and stoves made of steel buoys originally found on the property.
Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a granite island with a breakfast bar, and a butler's pantry.
Soft-toned wood finishes are the perfect touch for white kitchens with black countertops. The ribbon-mahogany seen here was built by Andrew Greene of Potomac Woodwork.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
BDDW bar stools are combined with a waterfall-edge Aged Petite Granit kitchen island.
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The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
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Honed granite was selected for the kitchen surfaces because its matte-like finish is easy to maintain and hard to damage. Eight-foot sliding glass doors bathe the kitchen and adjoining living room in ample sunlight.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
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The counter stools are by Highline and the cooktop is by Bosch. - Rockport, Massachusetts Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
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Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
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