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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/cabinets : white

Kitchen Granite Counters White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
While updated, the kitchen maintains its connection to its mid-century roots through pops of color used against a mostly neutral background.
A pair of Splügen Braü pendants from Flos hang near a kitchen island topped with black Swedish granite. The faucets are from Vola and the appliances are from Siemens.
The homeowner and architect incorporated industrial materials—such as concrete bricks on the kitchen island—to honor the former factory’s heritage.
Pros: Granite is a very hard substance that is resistant to scratches, heat, and, when sealed, stains as well. Cons: Because granite naturally is porous, it does need to be resealed every 8 to 10 years to maintain its resistance to staining. Its higher price point puts it out of reach in some renovations.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
In the kitchen, lemon-yellow and mint-green cabinets complement the forest-green granite countertops. White overhead cabinets blend in with the white brick backdrop.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
Beach, hills, and flatlands vibes all swirl together in architect Clive Wilkinson's Los Angeles home, where guests are greeted with a laser-cut metal stair railing. Situated on a steeply sloping site, the distinctive structure lends itself to a living attic, pool deck, and garden terrace, mixing elements like low-slung Italian furniture and oak flooring. Bright green makes a splash in the kitchen, which is tucked underneath Douglas fir rafters.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
The expanded central kitchen occupies the heart of the home. The kitchen island is wrapped in reclaimed Douglas fir and topped with a white granite countertop. The countertops in the rear are black-flamed granite.
The family's new kitchen.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
The floating, perforated staircase allows light from a skylight to filter down to the ground floor.
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
The building is 6,500 square feet, so each loft feels spacious and airy. The arched windows, which rest in the original openings, let in light and views of the adjacent oak sanctuary.
The centrally located kitchen is the heart of the home and the prime gathering space. Glazed sliding doors open the space up to the BBQ patio and the beach-facing patio (not pictured here). Note the outdoor pizza oven that's enclosed in a salvaged and modified steel buoy—a nod to the multiple smokers and stoves made of steel buoys originally found on the property.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
The view from the kitchen towards the bedroom and bathroom.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
Soft-toned wood finishes are the perfect touch for white kitchens with black countertops. The ribbon-mahogany seen here was built by Andrew Greene of Potomac Woodwork.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
White kitchens with black countertops don’t have to give a harsh vibe. This crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen boasts high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG. An arched carriage entrance and exposed beams connect the kitchen to this home’s rich past.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
BDDW bar stools are combined with a waterfall-edge Aged Petite Granit kitchen island.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The kitchen has been recently updated and features an island with bar seating.
The dining area and kitchen.
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
Kitchen.
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
Clean, white, and warm interiors are punctuated by darker accents.
The Kitchen
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.
kitchen- green cube storage containing two refrigerators inside, a water bar, a coffee machine as well as dishes and food supply. The cube was then "wrapped around" by a glass vitrine divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles with two entries one on each side of the cube leading to a family-room.
Behind the kitchen is a pantry room divided by a full ceiling-height glass wall, glazed with frosted glass and bound by a steel frame.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make this space a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past.
Glass table tops and stair rails give the interiors a clean, contemporary look.
The eat-in kitchen is bright and airy with lots of storage space.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.
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