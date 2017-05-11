Kitchen Granite Counters Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A view of Sequoia's pared down kitchen, where all the magic happens. It's here that she cooked up her ideas for her meal delivery service, TAROCCO.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Escalante Escape kitchen area/exterior
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Light spills down over the exposed framework, and period lighting adds character. The counters are Black Vermont from Bedrosian in a leather finish, and the tile is Forest field tile from Heath.
Walnut cabinetry with a custom finger-pull treatment, a close collaboration with local designer John Deitrich at Plum Projects, now wraps the kitchen perimeter.
The built-in kitchen features a black polished granite countertop that’s complemented by Ardosia stone floors.
The island has soft-close cabinetry on three sides, making it possible to "wash a frying pan, stick it in the drawer, and then later take it out to cook with on the other side,
The kitchen island is made from formwork concrete, echoing the materiality of the walls, with a polished black granite top. “The countertop is very precise and sharp, which contrasts with the rustic concrete island,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s a very interesting mix.”
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
Eliminating the wall separating the kitchen from the dining room was a challenge, forcing Dupont Blouin to reconsider mechanical and electrical logistics.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Tile from Bedrosians Tile and Stone makes up this backsplash, which plays against the dark, masculine countertops.
Originally built by Walter Thomas Brooks in 1962, this Napa abode received a breath of fresh air in the form of a new kitchen by Henrybuilt. Maintaining its connection to the living and dining areas, the room is anchored by an island with leather pulls. Its pared-down look, in harmony with the other spaces, is defined by minimal open shelving, built-in storage, and refined matte finishes.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
The open-concept kitchen offers modern conveniences while retaining much of its original detailing, including the custom cabinets and exposed ceiling beams. A picture window stretches across the countertops along one wall.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
A view back to the living area from the kitchen in the rear extension through the picture window.
The fully equipped, rustic-inspired chef's kitchen is just steps away from the dining room, which is accented by a large stone hearth. A wall of windows ushers ample natural lighting throughout.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
The building is 6,500 square feet, so each loft feels spacious and airy. The arched windows, which rest in the original openings, let in light and views of the adjacent oak sanctuary.
A new banquette seating area tucked off the kitchen links to the breakfast terrace and has great views. "That's a nice perch to sit in and enjoy the kitchen and the landscape," says Woofter. Carolyn Woofter designed the custom copper hood to sync with the La Cornue stove beneath it.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
The couple requested deep drawers that would make it easy to store all of their appliances and kitchenware. "We're avid cooks," Janet says.
"Henrybuilt’s finishes don’t hide the quality of the wood underneath. It's a refined matte finish that is amazingly easy to live with," Janet says. "I describe it like an amazing piece of linen fabric,—it gets better the more I use it."
A ProChef stainless sink and Dornbracht Tara Ultra-Pull Down Faucet fit in with the equally minimal open shelving. The ceramics are made by Richard Carter, Heath, and Miro Made This.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
The Nickell family, including children Dash and Arli, makes cookies in their new kitchen. "Both Shondi and Jake, being a part of Threadless, have such creative backgrounds themselves," says Suzanne. "The best part was just how seamless and easy it was to work through the colors and the palette and the materials."
A nearby, built-in coffee station was designed to look more like a furniture piece, with white rift oak stained ebony, to match the cabinets in the island.
A hammered copper farmhouse sink from Sinkology and copper hardware from Decorator Hardware contrast warmth against the blue and green tones of the cabinetry. The existing wood flooring was kept, just sanded and stained to match other areas of the house.
"Where the house sits, it’s sandwiched between these two structures," says Garry. This made accessing good natural light and views a challenge. A breakthrough move in the design consisted of installing windows on the north wall with glass-backed cabinets over them, thereby admitting natural light into the house, but not giving less-than-ideal views of surrounding buildings too much visual weight.
Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
Featuring a top-notch, built-in cooktop and oven by Wolf, the kitchen also includes custom-designed Anigre wood cabinetry.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The renovation opened up the original galley kitchen. A tucked-away screen can close off the kitchen as needed, while the breakfast bar provides a casual spot to eat and additional prep space.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
This selection of dark wood fronts highlights Thulstrup's focus on material and his classic sense of style, which the designer himself describes as 'modern simplicity'.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The Anton Mini wall sconces in the entrance hall are also by Volker Haug.
