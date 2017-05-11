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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/floors : concrete

Kitchen Granite Counters Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The island has a leathered granite top and granite-tiled face, while black mirror and dark joinery bounce light through the room. The c<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">eramic vessels are by Australian artists David Bromley and Belinda Wiltshire.</span>
Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
The homeowner and architect incorporated industrial materials—such as concrete bricks on the kitchen island—to honor the former factory’s heritage.
The concrete floors are treated with a water-based epoxy that lends a matte, stone-like finish.
Escalante Escape kitchen area/exterior
Drawing on Wes Anderson’s distinctive visual style and Melbourne’s cafe culture, an Australian studio takes a fresh approach to a new cafe in Chengdu.
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
Yanki and Yael (pictured), both from Israel, have lived in idyllic locales before—notably a home in Usonia, the forested community planned by Frank Lloyd Wright and his followers—but none, in their estimation, compares to this one. In the kitchen, a Wall Lamp by Workstead hangs above the Terrazzo countertops by Kaza.
The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
Kitchen
A pantry and painting studio are tucked behind the kitchen, which is outfitted with black granite counters and oak cabinetry.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
The entire interior—including bespoke joinery and furniture—is crafted from timber.
The antler chandeliers above the kitchen table are from local lighting store Milton Lighting.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
The family's new kitchen.
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
Kitchen with slatted panel that filters natural light and air intake. Workbench of Maximmus Marmoraria. Cabinets executed by Lovato Marcenaria
The kitchen's dark green cabinets contrast nicely with the home's bright white color palette.
This selection of dark wood fronts highlights Thulstrup's focus on material and his classic sense of style, which the designer himself describes as 'modern simplicity'.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
The Anton Mini wall sconces in the entrance hall are also by Volker Haug.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Sinking the kitchen floor let the architects optimize the glazing. The breakfast bar at the end of the room lets diners look out over the backyard, while the nearby freestanding cabinet, designed by Built Work, offers streamlined storage that doesn't detract from the sight lines.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
The open-concept living plan includes a well-appointed chef's kitchen.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
The dining area and kitchen.
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
The Kitchen
The minimalist interiors showcase the simple material palette.
Kitchen
Kitchen with glulam stair