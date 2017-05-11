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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Granite Counters Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
This home in South Australia combines the owner's home for Art Deco and 1930s cruise ship design. In the kitchen, the powder blue cabinets and light pink kitchen island provide an alluring contrast.
Light spills down over the exposed framework, and period lighting adds character. The counters are Black Vermont from Bedrosian in a leather finish, and the tile is Forest field tile from Heath.
Kitchen
The day always begins in the kitchen with one of Jule’s morning rituals—making a matcha latte.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
Tile from Bedrosians Tile and Stone makes up this backsplash, which plays against the dark, masculine countertops.
This open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinetry, which is a type of laminate.
The building is 6,500 square feet, so each loft feels spacious and airy. The arched windows, which rest in the original openings, let in light and views of the adjacent oak sanctuary.
The built-in hardware is one of Simon's favorite elements of the kitchen. "We liked the idea of not having a lot of jewelry in this room," she says. The pendant lights are from Shades of Light, the bar stools from Interlude Home, the wall sconces from Cedar and Moss, and the accessories are from Everything But the House, an online auction house.
The Nickell family, including children Dash and Arli, makes cookies in their new kitchen. "Both Shondi and Jake, being a part of Threadless, have such creative backgrounds themselves," says Suzanne. "The best part was just how seamless and easy it was to work through the colors and the palette and the materials."
A nearby, built-in coffee station was designed to look more like a furniture piece, with white rift oak stained ebony, to match the cabinets in the island.
A hammered copper farmhouse sink from Sinkology and copper hardware from Decorator Hardware contrast warmth against the blue and green tones of the cabinetry. The existing wood flooring was kept, just sanded and stained to match other areas of the house.
"Where the house sits, it’s sandwiched between these two structures," says Garry. This made accessing good natural light and views a challenge. A breakthrough move in the design consisted of installing windows on the north wall with glass-backed cabinets over them, thereby admitting natural light into the house, but not giving less-than-ideal views of surrounding buildings too much visual weight.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/
The expansive ground floor was further opened up with a new balcony design, great stairs, and a new kitchen that creates a home ideal for both large entertaining and intimate family dinners.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
This Washington DC row-house conversion maintains an industrial feel courtesy of brick walls, dark woods and a fiery red backsplash wall.
Second ComingIt took multiple weekend trips, but the couple finally landed upon enough green tiles to cover their kitchen wall. Overstock tiles and seconds can be purchased from Heath Ceramics in its Sausalito showroom. Though the surfaces aren't as uniformly colored nor as flat as first-run tiles, they offer a unique tone ans texture when the tiles are laid out.heathceramics.com Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
Outdoor kitchen