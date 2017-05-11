Kitchen Granite Counters Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/appliances : refrigerator

The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The long pink terrazzo island effortlessly joins the original dining area with the renovated kitchen.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
He worked with Kartheiser’s existing appliances in the kitchen, trading the old cabinetry for new teak.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Spanish designer/architect Jorge Pensi designed the new Poggenpohl +MODO kitchen, which features honed granite countertops and high-end, fully integrated appliances.
The kitchen has been recently updated and features an island with bar seating.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
Kitchen.
The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more.
The open kitchen is fitted with black granite counters, a ceramic backsplash, and melamine cabinets.
The recently renovated kitchen is now spilt into two sections and features industrial stylings, giving it the look of a commercial kitchen. The deep orange accessories, along with the wooden worktop on the island, brightens the overall gray-toned space.
Kitchen
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.
Kitchen
kitchen- green cube storage containing two refrigerators inside, a water bar, a coffee machine as well as dishes and food supply. The cube was then "wrapped around" by a glass vitrine divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles with two entries one on each side of the cube leading to a family-room.
Honed granite was selected for the kitchen surfaces because its matte-like finish is easy to maintain and hard to damage. Eight-foot sliding glass doors bathe the kitchen and adjoining living room in ample sunlight.
A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make this space a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past.
Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.
Alfredo chops away in the kitchen, which features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls.
The kitchen, accented with the blue flooring and tiled backsplash, looks much sleeker than it did when the Benoits moved in.
kitchen
A granite island countertop and black American oak cabinetry are a winning combination for the utilitarian kitchen. The sleek kitchen pendant lights are Matric-P4's from Lightnet.
Kitchen
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room
Embracing the natural environs of their family home—a 1970 Deck House nestled among 175-foot-tall tulip poplar trees—residents Darren Selement and Cathryn Rich updated the kitchen with a rich material palette of wood and stone. Cherner barstools are paired with custom, cherry-stained alder cabinets by Holiday Kitchens, Barocca soapstone countertops, and flooring from Globus Cork.
kitchen
Outdoor kitchen
kitchen
The client is a graphic designer who works in Charlottesville, VA during the week and spends evenings and weekends on projects which include printing, book-binding and painting, as well as cooking and farming.

