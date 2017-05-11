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All Photos/kitchen/counters : granite/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Granite Counters Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
In the kitchen, lemon-yellow and mint-green cabinets complement the forest-green granite countertops. White overhead cabinets blend in with the white brick backdrop.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.