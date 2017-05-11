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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
One of the home's half-bath—referred to as the "Galaxy Powder Room"—is dressed in wallpaper from Graham &amp; Brown and boasts Heath tile on both the floor and walls.
Second bath, Maison JJ Joubert
A sliding pocket door opens to the bathroom, complete with a large glass shower.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Dimarmi Bianco porcelain tile extends from the primary bath’s floor into the shower.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
A look at the bathroom, which features antique tile and fixtures.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The Amelie bathtub from Rogerseller is meant to be an elegant, contemporary take on a claw-foot tub.
The highlight of one of the upstairs bathrooms for the girls is this custom mirror that can rotate and adjust to their height as they grow.
Inax Yohen Border tiles from Artedomus line the master bathtub.
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
Like the kitchen and the bedroom, the bath is outfitted in a palette of gray and white.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Inside the shower, the tiles for the shelf were made by Jackson.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A bold blue/black tiled shower with glass panels brings new life to the bathroom.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
A new powder room features simple, natural materials that tie in with the rest of the house—a wood counter, wood knobs, and neutral-hued Sugie mosaic tiles from Artedomus.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
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