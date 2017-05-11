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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/floors : concrete

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.