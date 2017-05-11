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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/counters : wood

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
A new powder room features simple, natural materials that tie in with the rest of the house—a wood counter, wood knobs, and neutral-hued Sugie mosaic tiles from Artedomus.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The second floor powder room reflects the glass bridge above.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom