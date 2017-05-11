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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub