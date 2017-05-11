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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Bathroom
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume