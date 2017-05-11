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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
Master Bathroom