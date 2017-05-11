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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/floors : marble

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures