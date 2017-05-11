Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/counters : stone

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.