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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/walls : marble

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.