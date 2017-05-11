Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Master Bath shower
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.