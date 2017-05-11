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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
Master Bathroom