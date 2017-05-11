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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
A new powder room features simple, natural materials that tie in with the rest of the house—a wood counter, wood knobs, and neutral-hued Sugie mosaic tiles from Artedomus.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
These Sekhia bathroom wall tiles are a Japanese product from Inax. The sink vanity is made from black Marquina marble, and the aged bronze faucets are from Brodware.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Another one of the home's highlights is this brightly tiled bathroom.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Boys Bathroom
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master Bathroom
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bedroom #1 Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Detail of bathroom