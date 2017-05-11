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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/showers : open

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Dimarmi Bianco porcelain tile extends from the primary bath’s floor into the shower.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
Like the kitchen and the bedroom, the bath is outfitted in a palette of gray and white.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
Inside the shower, the tiles for the shelf were made by Jackson.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Another view of the step-down soaking tub.
The vintage master bath has a deep soaking tub, inspired by Japanese bathing culture.
Master Bath shower
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The indoor-outdoor shower.
One of the bathrooms.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
The Little Space has fully insulated perimeter walls and is heated with a single radiator. New radiant heating in an exposed concrete floor was also provided for the bathroom.
The bathroom features a spacious walk-in shower lined in charcoal porcelain tiles.
Boys Bathroom
A clean, contemporary shower with a glass screen provides a quaint retreat.
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
The bathroom features light grey tiles, a shower, sink, and toilet.
The compact bathroom is tucked away behind one of the arches.
The Meadow Suite features a private deck.
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica