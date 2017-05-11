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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office