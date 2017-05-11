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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The tiled bathroom.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.