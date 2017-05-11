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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/counters : marble

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
These Sekhia bathroom wall tiles are a Japanese product from Inax. The sink vanity is made from black Marquina marble, and the aged bronze faucets are from Brodware.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Master Bathroom