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All Photos/bath/walls : porcelain tile/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Walls Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A bold blue/black tiled shower with glass panels brings new life to the bathroom.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
Cobalt blue wall tile brightens the bathroom and contributes to the home’s palette, which juxtaposes earth tones with primary colors.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
Le Corbusier tiles in a deep blue make a statement in the children's bathroom.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The second bathroom has clerestory windows and features cheery, yellow tiles. It is from the original 1958 construction.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The master bath also features a sunken tub which is an extension of the hex-tile floor. The walls are covered in penny tiles. There is also an adjacent steam shower.
The guest bath boasts skylights overhead and a giant soaking tub set against a backlit slab of marble.
The hall bathroom has also received updates.
The updated master bath shower.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
Porcelanosa tiles line the walls and floor of the master bath.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
Another one of the home's highlights is this brightly tiled bathroom.
The 1,280-square-foot interiors are full of clean midcentury lines.
Gregory Creek Residence - Bathroom
A bright bathroom is surrounded by tree views.
Bathroom
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
A peek inside the bathroom. This space is lined with matte white tiles and pale gray grout.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Kid's Bathroom
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