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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Dark bathroom fixtures by Aquabrass match the room’s deep tone.
In the bathroom, custom mirror vanities with integrated lighting were designed by Future Simple Studio and crafted by Stil Design.
Christine wanted the bathroom to embrace darker hues and shadows. The architect credits Japanese novelist Jun'ichirō Tanizaki’s In Praise of Shadows as her reference for the space.
Sponges and gentle brushes serve as great assistants when looking to remove grime and stains around caulking.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Family bathroom on the second floor
An outdoor shower extends off the main bathroom.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
A glimpse inside the limestone-clad steam shower in the master suite. The walnut slat walls hide storage with cubbies for towels.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
The principal bath is clad in hammered quartzite and white glass, and it features a custom marble tile floor.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
Mighty Building’s ADU plans have been pre-approved by the state of California. All units include at least one bathroom and kitchen area.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
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