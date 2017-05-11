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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Abareda used traditional and local materials to update the interiors while respecting the building’s original character.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
Owners Bath