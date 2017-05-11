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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
In the new bathroom, Heath Ceramics tiles were used in the shower alongside cement tile flooring from Clé Tile.
Master Bathroom
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.