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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/counters : metal

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
Meg Home | Olson Kundig
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.