Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Floating Bathroom Vanity
Bathroom
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
A view of the master bath.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
A large skylight brings much daylight into the interiors.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.