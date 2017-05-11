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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
A view of the stylish master bathroom, which features a skylight above the shower.
A peek inside the bathroom opposite the bunk room.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The colorful and playful material palette reflects the owner's personality and the beachside locale. The floor tiles are from Ann Sacks.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Boys Bathroom
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
Master Bathroom
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Master Bathroom