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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Massive gray onyx-style porcelain tiles give the master bath a luxurious appearance. “The tiles for the bathroom and kitchen were so hard to get to the fifth floor with a tiny elevator,” notes the architect. “They were three meters by one-and-a-half meters, and getting them upstairs and cutting them on-site was really complicated.”
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
The bathroom continues the same all-white and marble palette set by the rest of the apartment, particularly the kitchen. The trough sink seems to float mid-air, and the organic shape of the freestanding bathtub is reflected in the curve of the wall. A bright red sprinkler main valve adds a pop of color. In the shower, a custom mosaic spelling "Grand St." composed of 1/2" thick Thassos stone blocks shines subtly against the waterproof plaster wall.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
A peek inside the bathroom opposite the bunk room.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
In the bathroom, the clay plaster walls meld with high-gloss tile floors. A Bruma sink faucet descends dramatically from the ceiling.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
View of master bath 1
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
In the master bathroom and dressing room, pink-and-white floor tiles were found hidden under ’70s shag carpeting.
The zen-like bathroom.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Metalword porcelain tile covers the floor of the bathroom. This space is made bright and airy thanks to the mostly white color scheme and skylight placed over the shower.
Boys Bathroom
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
In the bathroom, 6" hexagon tiles from Fireclay line the wall above the tub, which is Kohler's Underscore Vibracoustic Bathtub surrounded by a custom frame finished with polished concrete.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
Owners Bath
Master Bathroom