Bathroom Recessed Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A horizontal glass pane stretches the length of the bathroom, illuminating the redesigned space from above.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sandwiched between the sauna and gym.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The serene wood-clad sauna.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The bathroom in guest room 7
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
Low emission 45 x 60-inch Italian ceramic floor tiles were used throughout.
There is also a bathroom with a freestanding tub on the upper level.
In addition to a playroom, the children share a bathroom. “In a kids’ bathroom, it’s nice to have a little bit more fun,” Miller says. “The penny tiles are really nice because they are really inexpensive and have a nice blue delicateness to them.” A neutral palette of whites and grays is used throughout the rest of the space to make the blue penny tiles stand out. Footstools are nestled underneath the cabinets so the kids can access the sink easily.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.