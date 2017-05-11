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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
The master bath includes a decadent soaker tub, along with access to a generous balcony.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The master bath.
A peek inside the light-dappled master bath.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The master bath features marble throughout, including a deep marble soaking tub.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The spa-like master bathroom.
A guest room bathroom.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The ensuite master bath features a freestanding tub, and more floor-to-ceiling glazing affords lush views across the gardens.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
In the guest bathroom, a steam room shower portal is finished with marble slabs, while birch plywood clads the dry zone.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
In the master bathroom, a large pivot door creates gracious indoor/outdoor flow.
Each bathroom features matte black hardware and oversized Phylrich rain shower heads.
The master bath features a rounded, freestanding bath.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
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