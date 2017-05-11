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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
Even the bathrooms have spectacular views. A skylight allows glimpses of the sky from the shower.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
Master bathroom.
A glimpse of bathroom behind the closet.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Large mirrors on sliding tracks bounce greater amounts of light into the room.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A view of the master bath.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
A skylight pours an abundance of natural light into the master bath, which is outfitted with a Laufen bathtub.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
The guest bath was given an elegant update with graphic, goose-print wallpaper, while the original floor plan and window were kept intact.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
The integrated sink/counter is also by Laufen. The plumbing fixtures are by Zuchetti.
Master Bathroom - After
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
View of master bath 1
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Metalword porcelain tile covers the floor of the bathroom. This space is made bright and airy thanks to the mostly white color scheme and skylight placed over the shower.
Boys Bathroom
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