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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The dark tiles that line the bathroom floor and part of the living area ties the interior with the outdoor carport's tiled floor.
Vibrant mosaic tile laid by a local craftsman cover the bathroom walls. Made from six different shades of green, the forest-like mural is another way the home brings nature indoors.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
The lower-level bathroom.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The tile was meticulously stacked, square upon square, to match the way it would have been installed in the 1950s.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
The bathroom
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
Inside a converted grain silo, a bathroom is wrapped in white penny tile. #penny #tile #bathroom
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel