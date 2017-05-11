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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom's original layout was preserved and the space updated with new paint, a new toilet, new fixtures, and Mannington Deco Realistique Luxury Sheet Vinyl flooring in Brick.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
In the bathroom, "Laminex Aquapanel was selected in wet areas to meet the weight restriction and potential of cracking tiles," Harry said.