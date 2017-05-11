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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Even the bathroom grants views. Sleek wood elements complement the white-and-black fixtures and details.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
A peek inside the master bathroom that takes up approximately one-sixth of the upper floor. The house includes three bedrooms on the upper floor and a service bedroom on the ground floor.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
Large mirrors on sliding tracks bounce greater amounts of light into the room.
Warm wood tones balance with bright whites to create elegant and refined interior spaces.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
“I really enjoy the bathroom space, as the apartment doesn’t have an outdoor space so I tried to create the illusion of green outdoor environment in the bathroom, with the green moss wall, timber tiles, etc.,” says Chen. The bathroom, seen here from the bedroom, also has a retractable clothesline.
The master bath includes double vanities, a freestanding bathtub, and a hidden built-in television.
A peek inside the sauna, also lined with cedar.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The countertops and interior cladding were created from reclaimed beams and siding from the original cabin.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The bathroom counters are Corian and the floors are engineered oak.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Tres bathroom accesories.
master bath/shower
Sited on a sloping plot in Suffolk County, New York, this cantilevered house takes full advantage of its forest-meets-sea locale. Designed, built, and furnished by New York City-based firm Leroy Street Studio, this 5,935-square-foot home was born from the client's request to create a warm and stylish modernist house that would be intimate enough for private family retreats, yet impressive and expansive enough for entertaining large groups.
The private areas are separated, but visually connected to the new living area.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
Master Bathroom
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
Master