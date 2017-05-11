All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/showers : corner

19 Bathroom Recessed Lighting Corner Showers Design Photos And Ideas

In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
A corner shower stall.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The second-floor bath is spacious and filled with natural light. It also benefits from dual-access entries to both the hallway and the adjacent bedroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
Bathroom in a pale palette
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Caesarstone counters run along the bathroom walls.
The bathrooms feature simple white tiles with concrete floors, while pocket doors throughout the home are painted in primary colors to create a subtle pop of bright color.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
The main bath falls to the "white" family of objects designed by Fiedler Marciano Architecture and is one of architect Mark Fiedler's favorite rooms in the home.
Master Bathroom
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
Master

