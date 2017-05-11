Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
Both bathrooms are downstairs, leaving the upper level completely open with the feeling of a summer camp mess hall.
The principal bath is clad in hammered quartzite and white glass, and it features a custom marble tile floor.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The ensuite master bathroom features both a steam room and a sauna. The bathtub boasts beautiful custom-made tiles from Heath Ceramics in "Rubinstein blue".
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The home includes four full baths.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
The spa-like master bathroom.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The long and narrow master bathroom features Marmorino plaster walls, Fireclay tile, custom concrete sink, and Boffi Pipe faucets.
The first-floor bathroom is fitted with Carrara marble countertops, polished chrome Kohler fixtures, and a large Restoration Hardware vanity with cypress cabinetry.
The master bath is outfitted with a Caesarstone "Snow" countertop and hoop pine plywood cabinetry.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
A look at a bright and spacious bathroom with uniquely-shaped mirrors and a vibrant mural.
The blue and white tones are even picked up in the bathroom.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Master Bathroom
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
The master bathroom features Terrazzo tile from Terrazzio and American walnut cabinetry.
Designed by Hungarian studio POSITION Collective, this 2,099-square-foot, two-story villa on Rezeda Street in the Pest area of Budapest is home to a family of four. Within, herringbone wood floors, geometric details on the ceilings, quirky lighting, furniture with interesting textures and colors, and framed artwork and photography come together to create a jaw-dropping contemporary home.