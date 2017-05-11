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All Photos/bath/lighting : recessed/floors : carpet

Bathroom Recessed Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Also included in the master suite are a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a his/her master baths.