12 Bathroom Recessed Lighting Stone Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
An elegant floating stone sink fits in with the home’s vernacular.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Here is the second added bathroom.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
The bathroom
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.

