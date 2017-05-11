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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field

Outdoor Field Design Photos and Ideas

The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
“There’s a tradition on the islands to name things. These houses have already earned the nickname les pintes de lait—the milk cartons,
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
An exterior look at Yanki and Yael Meridan Schori’s weekend retreat in Dutchess County, New York, which was designed by their son, Tal Schori of GRT Architects.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
The house is part of a working agrarian landscape, with its three distinct volumes—day pavilion, night pavilion, and shed—inspired by the local vernacular architecture.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Surrounded by fruit trees and a vegetable garden, and boasting a yoga platform on the roof, Campo Loft is truly a private piece of paradise.
Upon entering the winery, visitors are met with a minimalist hall and an unobstructed route through the structure.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Limerick House is a modest addition to an existing dwelling on a rural Victorian property.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
Escape with nature.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
The family presses apple trees from the hundred-year-old orchard for cider.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
When building such a modest structure in a large landscape, designer and client often had to defend their vision to their collaborators. “We knew this house was going to be for Maggie and she would live there alone,” designer Lauren Moffitt says. “But people are always projecting for future resale. Putting in the smallest size of anything—to any subcontractor, it’s just not reasonable.”
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
The mirrored facade reflects the sky and blends into the landscape.
An overhead view shows how the structure seamlessly integrates into its surroundings.
The finishing is simple and expressive, and the materials are used in harmony with nature.
The mirrored structures are inserted into the landscape
The structures overlook a large spring-fed swimming pond, rolling pastures, and the mixed northern hardwood forests that make up the property.
The creation of the hotel was influenced by the site and unfolds as a succession of protected and comfortable interior spaces from which visitors can contemplate the exterior landscape.
The new-old home nestled in its country setting, with distant views into two valleys.
The College Park pavilion has become an inviting gathering point for residents of the surrounding community, well west of the Dallas city center.
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