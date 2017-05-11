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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Field Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Escape with nature.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The view at night.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.