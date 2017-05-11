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All Photos/outdoor/locations : field/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Field Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
The bucolic surroundings.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.